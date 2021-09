BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coldwater topped Battle Creek Pennfield, 38-26 on Friday night to pick up the team's first win of the season after a tough schedule with Grand Ledge and Lumen Christi.

The Cardinals were led by a kickoff return for a touchdown and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Marsden to Hunter Muson.

Garret Thorne would score from 17 yards out to help put the game on ice as the Cardinals improve to 1-2 on the season.