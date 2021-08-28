Chandler twins have a big day in Unity Christian's win over Hopkins

HOPKINS, Mich. — Unity Christian wasted no time getting off to a hot start in the 2021 season, downing Hopkins, 50-8 on the road.

Senior twins Cam and Drew Chandler would power Craig Tibbe's team on Friday night, combining for 181 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground while Cam also returned a 97-yard kickoff for the score and threw another to Gabe Newhof.

The Crusaders start 1-0 for the eighth consecutive season and will take on Grand Rapids Christian at home on Thursday night in week two.