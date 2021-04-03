Carter Hinson finishes unbeaten season as state champion

Carter Hinson wins state championship at 140

Zeeland East senior Carter Hinson won a 4-3 decision in the championship bout at 140 pounds to win an individual state title and a perfect season at 29-0.

Despite clinging to a one-point lead late in the third period, Hinson wasn't worried.

"I like to swim in deep waters," Hinson said after his win. "I didn't really feel like he had an opportunity of scoring I don't feel like he got very close so I just wanted to make sure that my position was in check and it was just really rolling through my mind that I was finally a state champ!"