Calvin Christian state championship baseball teams reunite 25 years later

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Former Calvin Christian baseball players returned to the school on Saturday afternoon after 25 years to remember accomplishments and share in brotherhood.

The Squires baseball program won state championships in 1994 and 1996 while also falling in the state finals in 1995, all under legendary head coach, Jay Milkamp.

"These guys were kind of the highlight of my coaching career," said Milkamp, who served as head coach from 1974 to 1997, "we had a lot of very good teams but certainly the years 1994, 1995, and 1996 stand out. It was really special."

The day was filled with laughs, even batting practice and infield on their old baseball diamond.

"The fence is still 304 down the line," Milkamp laughed, "but nobody could hit it today, a lot of the guys still have real strong arms."

Zach Harig / FOX 17

Former third baseman and pitcher, Bobby Overbeek was the organizer of the reunion and drove in from Cincinnati to reunite with former teammates.

"It's just great 25 years later to get together here with all the guys, all the teammates from the program and to see coach," Overbeek said, "we're so grateful and thankful to be here 25 years later."

The former teammates enjoyed dinner and also looked over old press articles and photos.

"You never forget as a ball player, who you played with and grew up with," Overbeek added, "you were on the streets and ball field together and learning what it took to be a team, we didn't have the most talent, but we had heart and determination."

Provided

Milkamp had a tear in his eye speaking to his former players prior to dinner.

"It was a fun day, I think the guys had a ball," he added, "it was just fun touching base with these guys again, we waited too long to get back together."