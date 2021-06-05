Calvin Christian rallies to beat NorthPointe Christian, win district title

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Calvin Christian rallied from two deficits Friday to beat NorthPointe Christian 3-2 and claim a division four district championship.

"We've been practicing, training, for all of these individual players," Squires captain Lindsey Houtsma said. "Preparing for this one game talking about each player, hard practices, preparing for this game and we showed up. We played good."

Calvin Christian 3, NorthPointe 2

Houtsma scored twice in the game, including the game-winning goal and now has 31 goals scored for the season.

"I'm just super proud of their ability to bounce back," Squires head coach Tim TerHaar said. "We were down two times in tonight's game and they're a great team. Lindsey scoring two goals, if anybody was going to step up in the last few minutes to score a game winning goal for us it would be Lindsey."

Calvin Christian (19-0-1) advances to play Saugatuck Tuesday in the regional at Portage Northern.

