Byron Center wins first soccer regional championship in school history

VICKSBURG, Mich. — The Byron Center girls soccer team was playing for a whole lot in the regional championship game against Marshall.

It was the Lange sisters that take some of the pressure off early, less than two minutes in, freshmen Mackenna found junior Maddie for a pretty goal, BC led 1-0.

"I was just sitting there and I was like no way and then it just came to me and I just tapped it," Maddie Lange said about the opening goal. "I just started running before I even saw going in the goal so I mean it was just amazing. It was nice it was with my sister."

"Marshall is great team so we felt a little more comfortable after scoring for sure," Byron Center head coach John Conlon said. "They were very hard to break down I thought they really outplayed us for a lot of first half. But when you get an early goal you can do some things and so I thought as the game went on, we got a little more comfortable, and just happy to still be playing."

Playing with the lead the entire game, Byron Center would tack on their second goal thanks to Megan Malek on a free kick in the second half.

Bulldogs win 2-0, it's their the first regional championship in school history for boys or girls.

"It means a lot just to play as a team and to get this win," Malek said "As a team we all finally get here and we're focusing on the next game."

"I mean it's amazing," Maddie Lange added. "Marshall is such a good team. We've played so many good teams and the fact that we're here and that now we're going to state, it's just amazing."

Byron Center is now just two wins away from a state championship, the players say that's been a goal.

"We all put it in together as a team and we're all constantly pushing each other up," Malek said. "Working together and making sure we're all encouraging each other and getting it done."

The Bulldogs move to unchartered waters for the Byron Center soccer program.

They will play Tuesday against Spring Lake in Holland in a division two state semifinal.