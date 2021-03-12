Byron Center plays for the Rue, Grand Rapids Catholic Central the OK Gold on the Blitz

Blitz preview

It is the final Friday of the regular season in hockey and the Rue Division of the OK Conference is still undecided.

Byron Center (7-0, 12-0) can win it outright by beating visiting Grandville (6-2-1, 8-4-1) tonight, if Grandville wins they will still have a shot at winning the division.

In the Fischer Division, front-runner Grand Haven (8-0, 10-3) is at Hudsonville (6-3, 9-6) while Kenowa Hills (6-1, 8-3) is at East Kentwood (1-7-1, 2-9-1).

The Buccaneers host the Knights on Saturday.

In boys basketball, Grand Rapids Rapids Catholic Central (11-0, 12-0) can wrap up at least a share of the OK Gold with a win at Cedar Springs (1-10, 2-11) tonight.

Second place South Christian (8-2, 11-2) is at Ottawa Hills tonight.

Other games we are attempting to cover for the Blitz include:

Boys Basketball - Orchard View at Western Michigan Christian

Boys Basketball - Ludington at Muskegon Catholic Central

Boys Basketball - Marshall at Plainwell

Girls Basketball - Godwin Heights at Belding

Girls Basketball - Mendon at Bloomingdale

