Byron Center beats GR Catholic Central, finishes perfect regular season

Byron Center 7, GR Catholic Central 3

The Byron Center hockey team celebrated senior day Saturday with a 7-3 win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The win finished off a perfect regular season for the Bulldogs (14-0) and gave the seniors a win in their final game at Southside.

"It's amazing, I grew up at Southside, I've probably been here 50 percent of my life," senior forward Mason Breit said. "Just to be with my brothers and literally my brother, it is amazing to go out like that, undefeated, we just played our butts off."

Byron Center has become accustomed to coming from behind, the Bulldogs trailed Saturday's game 2-0 midway through the second period.

"It's a great feeling we have a lot of great seniors we have a lot of talent on this team, a lot of players that are going to be going somewhere," junior Connor Braate, who got his team on the board in the second period, said. "It is a great feeling to send them off with a perfect season, hopefully we get a good playoff run too to keep it going."

Shayne Kwiatkowski scored a pair of goals for the Cougars.

