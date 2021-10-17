Watch
Byron Center finishes as state runner-up in girls golf

Bulldogs led by sophomore Macie Elzinga's 75 on day two
Macie Elzinga helps lead the Bulldogs.
Posted at 12:54 AM, Oct 17, 2021
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Byron Center girls golf team finished as the state runner-up in Division 2 at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek on Saturday.

The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Macie Elzinga who would shoot a 75 on day two.

"It was kind of surreal," Elzinga said, "at the start of the season, nobody on our team thought we would even make it here. To have gotten second as a team was really awesome. Our team played really well, I'm not going to stop working hard at this, I want this so bad."

Portage Northern's KT Leinwand would make a charge at the individual championship, shooting a round-low 73 on day two but would come home in second place with a total score of 148.

