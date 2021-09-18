Watch
SportsHigh School

Actions

Byron Center defense stands tall to hold off East Grand Rapids

Bulldogs improve to 4-0 on the season
items.[0].videoTitle
Byron Center defeats East Grand Rapids, 28-20.
Posted at 12:51 AM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 00:51:55-04

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — East Grand Rapids was out to an early lead on the road at Byron Center on Friday night, 13-0 before the Bulldogs quickly responded.

Byron Center would lead 21-13 at the half before Hunter Schichtel found Owen Holverstott for a 46 yard score to make it a 15 point game.

Nathias Grady would cap a 15 play East Grand Rapids drive with a four yard touchdown run after taking nearly eight minutes off the clock on the possession.

After a Brady Breit interception ended a fourth quarter drive for the Pioneers, Casey Longo's group would get one last chance.

However, with under one minute left, Nathan Wieber would jump in front of a pass on fourth and seven to come up with a game-sealing interception, 28-20 the final.

The Bulldogs improve to 4-0 on the season and will take on Northview on the road in week five.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News