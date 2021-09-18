Byron Center defense stands tall to hold off East Grand Rapids

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — East Grand Rapids was out to an early lead on the road at Byron Center on Friday night, 13-0 before the Bulldogs quickly responded.

Byron Center would lead 21-13 at the half before Hunter Schichtel found Owen Holverstott for a 46 yard score to make it a 15 point game.

Nathias Grady would cap a 15 play East Grand Rapids drive with a four yard touchdown run after taking nearly eight minutes off the clock on the possession.

After a Brady Breit interception ended a fourth quarter drive for the Pioneers, Casey Longo's group would get one last chance.

However, with under one minute left, Nathan Wieber would jump in front of a pass on fourth and seven to come up with a game-sealing interception, 28-20 the final.

The Bulldogs improve to 4-0 on the season and will take on Northview on the road in week five.