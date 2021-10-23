Byron Center caps regular season with 34-21 win over Lowell

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Byron Center picked up a 34-21 win over Lowell on Friday night to finish the regular season 7-2 overall.

The Bulldogs were led offensively by quarterback Hunter Schichtel, who added a 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter to help extend the lead to 20.

The Red Arrows would find the endzone again as Carter Blough scored from two yards out but the Bulldogs defense would hang tough the rest of the way, including in the final minute on a fourth down stand.

Byron Center will await their playoff pairing on Sunday night while the Red Arrows hope to get in at 4-5 overall.