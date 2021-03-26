Bufkin remains out as Grand Rapids Christian beats West Michigan Aviaition Academy in district semifinal

GR Christian 74, WM Aviation 48

Kobe Bufkin did not return from his injury Thursday in the division two district semifinals.

The University of Michigan signee remained out with a wrist injury, but his Eagles cruised to a 74-48 win over West Michigan Aviation Academy.

Christian senior Donovan Brown-Boyd lead all scorers with 18 points.

The Aviators were led by Joey Riebel who scored 14 points.

It was the Eagles (9-2) first game since March 2nd.

Grand Rapids Christian will play host South Christian in Saturday's district final at 6 p.m..