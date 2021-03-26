Menu

Bufkin remains out as Grand Rapids Christian beats West Michigan Aviaition Academy in district semifinal

Eagles advance to play South Christian in final
Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 23:09:08-04
GR Christian 74, WM Aviation 48

Kobe Bufkin did not return from his injury Thursday in the division two district semifinals.

The University of Michigan signee remained out with a wrist injury, but his Eagles cruised to a 74-48 win over West Michigan Aviation Academy.

Christian senior Donovan Brown-Boyd lead all scorers with 18 points.

The Aviators were led by Joey Riebel who scored 14 points.

It was the Eagles (9-2) first game since March 2nd.

Grand Rapids Christian will play host South Christian in Saturday's district final at 6 p.m..

