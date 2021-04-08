Brady Titus scores 28 as Tri-Unity Christian advances to division 4 state final

Tri-Unity Christian 61, Rudyard 43

Tri-Unity Christian junior guard Brady Titus scored 28 points as the Defenders beat Rudyard 61-43 in the first division four semifinal at Van Andel Arena on Thursday.

"It was wonderful to get to play at the Van Andel and we enjoyed that tremendously being the local school," Tri-Unity Christian head coach Mark Keeler said. "It felt like wow we are playing in our own back yard. It was exciting to not have to travel, typically we have to go a long ways for our quarterfinal and regional so it is nice to see us get to play locally."

Senior Austin Treece added 11 points for Tri-Unity which advances to the division four state championship game to play Detroit Douglass at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Breslin Center.