Battle Creek Central spoils Portage Northern's season opener

PORTAGE, Mich. — It was game one of the Kurt Twichell era for the Portage Northern football program.

The former Portage Central defensive coordinator and assistant had a chance to open his head coaching career at home hosting SMAC opponent Battle Creek Central.

However, it was the Bearcats taking an early lead with first half touchdown runs from Kierre Young and Devion Newton.

XaVior Tyus would get the Huskies on the board later in the first half, but the second half would become a defensive stalemate, 12-6 Battle Creek Central the final.