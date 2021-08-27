Watch
SportsHigh School

Actions

Battle Creek Central spoils Portage Northern's season opener

Huskies fall in Kurt Twichell's first game at the helm
items.[0].videoTitle
BC Central beats Portage Northern, 12-6
Posted at 12:13 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 00:13:29-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — It was game one of the Kurt Twichell era for the Portage Northern football program.

The former Portage Central defensive coordinator and assistant had a chance to open his head coaching career at home hosting SMAC opponent Battle Creek Central.

However, it was the Bearcats taking an early lead with first half touchdown runs from Kierre Young and Devion Newton.

XaVior Tyus would get the Huskies on the board later in the first half, but the second half would become a defensive stalemate, 12-6 Battle Creek Central the final.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time