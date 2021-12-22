Balanced scoring powers Coopersville to win at Zeeland West

ZEELAND, Mich. — Early on in Tuesday night's non-conference tilt, it was Zeeland West jumping out to an early 18-9 lead after one quarter of play.

From that point on, Pete VanKempen's Broncos would go on a run, led by Travis Rosel and Luke Sanford who would finish the game with 14 points each.

Coopersville would come away with the 59-56 win to improve to 3-0 on the season while the Dux fall to 2-1.

Coopersville had four players to finish the game in double figures as Mark DeVries and Isaiah Currie each scored 11.

Sophomore Merritt Alderink would lead Zeeland West with 17 points in the loss.