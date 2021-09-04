Balanced attack helps East Grand Rapids down South Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a defensive stalemate early on between South Christian and East Grand Rapids.

After remaining scoreless for the first 23 minutes of the game, the Sailors would score to take a 7-0 lead.

On the other end, East Grand Rapids' Damien Fortson would take a screen pass 80 yards for the score but would trail 7-6 after a missed extra point.

The Pioneer defense would step up with an interception and Jeremy James would punch it in to take a 13-7 lead into the half in a crazy final minute.

In the second half, the Pioneers would tack on a field goal and a touchdown from Andrew Caswell on the first play of the fourth quarter before a 45 yard Jack Higgins touchdown run extend the lead to 30-7.

The Sailors would come back late but fall, 30-21 the final as the Pioneers improve to 1-1 on the season.