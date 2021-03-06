Backcourt leads FHN to win over rival FHC

FHN 62, FHC 42

Forest Hills Northern beat rival Forest Hills Central Friday night 62-42.

Huskies senior guard Trinidad Chambliss led all-scorers with 22 points.

"We just executed," Chambliss said. "As a team looking forward to this game, obviously it is our rival against Central so we just need to be good on all aspects of the game, defense, offense, move tha ball around. Just a good team win.

Fellow senior guard Ethan Erickson chiiped in 13 points.

Junior Jacob Bonnett led the Rangers with 12 points.

It was a rare Friday night game for these schools playing a weird schedule because of the shortened season.

"Against Central on a Friday night, nothing better," Chambliss said. "It is unfortunate that we couldn't have a packed crowd, student section but it is great that we can play on Friday's and play in front of our parents too."

FHN is now 10-1 on the season and will play Grandville on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone University.

