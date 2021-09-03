Anticipation mounts as Muskegon gets set to host Cass Tech

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's hard to talk about high school football in the state of Michigan without mentioning Detroit Cass Tech or Muskegon, especially over the past decade.

In the past ten seasons, Big Reds have played in seven state championships while the Technicians have played in four.

All you have to do is look at Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield's record since taking over the program in 2010, where he has led the program to 123-22 overall, which amounts to a .848 winning percentage.

In the same breath, the Technicians have won at least ten games eight of the past eleven seasons.

Any way you put it, Muskegon and Cass Tech are two of the top programs, not only in the state of Michigan but arguably anywhere in the Midwest.

On Friday night, the two will square off for the first time at the historic Hackley Stadium in Muskegon.

Big Reds head coach Shane Fairfield isn't holding back when talking about the highly anticipated matchup.

"I would hope and anticipate a second, third, fourth round type of playoff game and atmosphere," Fairfield told Bally Sports Detroit, "these are two powerful football programs, both rich in tradition and championships and I don’t think anyone will be disappointed."

No matter who goes home with the win on Friday, both programs will get better and learn a lot going into their conference play.

"I’m so excited for this game and our kids, and our community, it’s a win win no matter what for both programs," added Fairfield, "you’ll come out of this game a better team for playing it."

Muskegon senior quarterback and defensive back, Myles Walton was all smiles when asked about Cass Tech and this opportunity.

"Their size is what stands out," he chuckled, "us, we come in small packages but we’re still strong, Cass Tech is a big team. We watched film on them, they’re a big team and good, really mentally sound and stuff but we’re ready for sure."

Walton took a look around a then empty Hackley Stadium, pondering what the crowd will be like just before kickoff.

"Everyone will be around the fences, the whole stands will be filled, everybody will be yelling and we'll have the music and jumbotron going, oh yeah, we’ll be turnt," he smiled.

The game can be seen live on Bally Sports Detroit at 7:00 PM and FOX 17 will bring you highlights and postgame reaction during FOX 17 sports at around 10:45 PM.