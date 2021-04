GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pennfield outscored Bridgeport 13-3 on its way to a 62-52 win Thursday in the division two state semifinals at Van Andel Arena.

Luke Davis lead the Panthers with 25 points, Ryne Peterson added 12.

Pennfield advances to the division two state championship on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.