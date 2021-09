ALLENDALE, Mich. — It was a defensive stalemate on Thursday night in the week two meeting between old rivals as Hopkins met Allendale.

The Falcons and Vikings would be scoreless at halftime after a pair of interceptions from Cal Tenney and Hopkins' Zander Hitzler plus a Hopkins goal-line stand on fourth-and-goal.

In the second half, Allendale senior runningback Cole DiPiazza would find the endzone twice to help lead the Falcons to the 14-0 win, making it four straight wins over Hopkins.