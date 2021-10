JENISON, Mich. — Rockford senior quarterback Zak Ahern has had an outstanding career for the Rams but Friday night's performance will be one that steals a lot of headlines.

Ahern would complete 16-of-17 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns with another 120 yards on the ground and two more scores.

The Rams would lead 24-17 at the half before opening the flood gates in the third quarter en route to a 52-17 victory.