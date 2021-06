Cadillac 2, Cedar Springs 1

The regional semifinal girls soccer game between host Cedar Springs and Cadillac was delayed for almost an hour and a half by lightning and it was the Vikings that would come out with the win, 2-1.

Cadillac got the game-winning goal from the foot of Lydia Schamanek with just over three minutes to play in the game.

The Red Hawks finish a fine season at 15-5.

The Vikings will play Spring Lake in the regional final on Thursday back at Cedar Springs.