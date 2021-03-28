4th quarter run gives FHN season sweep of FHC, district title

FHN 62, FHC 54

Forest Hills Northern found itself down by five points early in the fourth quarter of its division one district championship game against rival Forest Hills Central at Northview High School on Saturday night.

That is when the Huskies went on a 19-2 run which led to a 62-54 win.

"As a team we just needed to fight and we were not trying to lose this game it's versus Central," senior guard Trinidad Chambliss, who scored 16 points, said. "We just battled, our seniors, senior group. I'm proud of my guys, huge win for the program."

Senior Gavin Fisher hit a pair of three point field goals to tie the game at 45 and then put FHN ahead for good at 48-45.

"We just knew we had it in us," Fisher, who scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, said about the fourth quarter run. "We were just kind of shooting off and everything was just kind of off. In the halftime we talked in the locker room about it, we just knew we were going to come out and make a run with this great team we have this year."

Ethan Erickson lead the Huskies with 19 points.

Conner Milton led FHC with 17 points and 14 rebounds, Dallas Hopson added 14 points.

Forest Hills Northern (14-1) advances to play Grand Haven in the regional next Tuesday at Reeths-Puffer High School.

