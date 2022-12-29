GVSU Women's Basketball Dominates Grace Christian in 102-18 Victory

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Despite not playing for 10 days due to the holiday break, the Grand Valley women's basketball team showed no signs of rust, destroying Grace Christian 102-18 this afternoon to move to 12-0 to open the season. This was the fewest points amount allowed by the Lakers since Rochester scored 14 in 2001-02.

The Lakers started out slowly, only up 7-2 halfway through the first quarter, but they turned it on from there, as they got consecutive three-pointers from Paige Vanstee [gvsulakers.com], Abrie Cabana [gvsulakers.com], and Lexi Plitzuweit [gvsulakers.com] to increase their lead to 16-2. Emily Spitzley [gvsulakers.com] closed out the quarter with another three for the Lakers, as they led 21-2 after the first ten minutes.

A 12-0 run to begin the second quarter pushed the lead to over 30 points. Grace Christian got their first field goal of the game to end that run, but the Lakers kept their foot on the gas, ending the half on a 24-4 run. It was 57-8 at halftime, with the eight points being the lowest total the Lakers have ever allowed in program history.

The Tigers got a free throw early in the third quarter, but that would be all they would manage, as GVSU outscored them 20-1 in the frame, as Sarah Cunningham [gvsulakers.com] buried a three, and Vanstee beat the buzzer to put the Lakers up 77-9 after three.

Rylie Bisballe [gvsulakers.com] made her season debut this afternoon and seemed to get more comfortable as the game went on, scoring eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to extend the lead even more. Megan Crow [gvsulakers.com] also was dominant in the fourth, scoring six points, as she helped the Lakers dominate around the rim, as they scored 62 points in the paint.

Four Lakers were in double-figures, paced by Emily Spitzley's [gvsulakers.com] 16 points. Rylie Bisballe [gvsulakers.com] made her presence felt in her season debut, scoring 13 points, and grabbing nine rebounds. Paige Vanstee [gvsulakers.com] added 11 points and seven boards, while Megan Crow [gvsulakers.com] had a career-high 10 points. Molly Anderson [gvsulakers.com], Lexi Plitzuweit [gvsulakers.com], and Hannah Kulas [gvsulakers.com] all had four assists as GVSU dished out 25 assists as a team. The Lakers outrebounded the Tigers 62-42, forced 25 turnovers, and held Grace Christian to 14.3% shooting from the field and 9.1% from deep.

Up Next

Grand Valley plays their final nonconference contest of the season this Saturday, December 31st, as they welcome in the Flyers of Lewis for a 1 o'clock matchup.