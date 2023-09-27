GVSU volleyball sweeps Davenport in crosstown rivalry

ALLENDALE, Mich. — It was rivalry night in the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena, as Davenport came to Allendale . The Lakers made sure they defended homecourt, as they dominated the Panthers over the three sets, winning by the scores of 25-14, 25-18, and 25-9 to pick up their tenth win of the season.

GVSU 3, Davenport 0 - volleyball

The Lakers came out of the gates strong in set one, jumping out to an 11-3 lead, then extending the lead up to 16-6 which forced the Panthers to call their second timeout of the set. GVSU continued to dominate the game following the stoppage, cruising to the 25-14 win. Set two was much closer to start, with both teams trading points, as GVSU only held a slim 10-9 lead. From there, the Lakers went on a 13-4 run to take control of the set and withheld a late Panther comeback attempt to take the second set 25-18. Set three was tied early at four points apiece, but GVSU took control with a 10-1 run and never led Davenport back into the match, winning the final set 25-9.

Kendall Stover led the offense with 11 kills on a 478 hitting percentage, while adding six digs and two blocks. Jordyn Gates had 16 assists, eight digs, and seven kills to fill up the stat sheet, with Sarah Wight contributing six kills, two service aces, and three total blocks. Rachel Jacquay had 16 assists, while Julia Blaney had a team-high 10 digs.

Up Next

The Lakers head back out onto the road this weekend, traveling out to Parkside and Purdue Northwest.