GVSU men, women hoops sweep Davenport

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State men's basketball team opened up their conference schedule with a 75-65 win over Davenport Friday (Dec. 8) night. The Lakers improve to 4-4 on the season and 1-0 in the GLIAC, while Davenport drops to 3-6 overall, 0-1 in the GLIAC.

GVSU 75, Davenport 65

GVSU dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Panthers 48-33 including hauling down 18 offensive rebounds. The Lakers shot 41% from the field and 17-23 for 73.9% from the free throw line. The Laker bench outscored the Panthers bench 34-20.

Williams Dunn led all scorers with 19 points on 6-11 shooting, including going 4-6 from downtown. Britain Harris scored 16 points on 6-12 shooting off the bench. Ten Lakers hit at least one field goal in the win. Trevor Smith led all players with seven assists and brought down three offensive rebounds. Jalen Charity added seven points and six rebounds in the win.

The Lakers women's basketball team began conference play tonight with a rivalry matchup against Davenport. After a slow start, the Lakers were able to pull away from the Panthers for a 66-44 win.

GVSU 66, Davenport 44

The Panthers got out to a 10-3 lead in the opening period just less than halfway through the 10 minute frame. Following that deficit, GVSU went on an 8-2 run to end the quarter, cutting it to DU leading just 12-11 heading into the second quarter.

GVSU opened on a 6-0 run to take the 17-12 lead, following baskets from Nicole Kamin, Ellie Droste, and Lexi Plitzuweit. A few minutes later, the Lakers were able to push the lead to 10 after layups from Megan Crow and Paige Vanstee. They would hold that double-digit lead heading into the break, up 30-20.