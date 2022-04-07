GVSU Introduces Cornell Mann as new men's basketball coach

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After a month long search, Grand Valley athletics introduced their new men's basketball coach on Thursday. Cornell Mann is the new leader of the Lakers.

Mann comes to GVSU after many successful coaching stops. He most recently was at Missouri where he worked under Cuonzo Martin. There he helped take the Tigers from the worst record from a power five team to making the NCAA tournament the following season.

"I believe in work and I want to see guys work." said Mann. "And I want to see them work to get something out of it. One of the things I'd like to see while I'm here is I'd like to recruit and coach an NBA player here. I'd like to see that happen and I think it's very doable. But you know people have to believe, student-athlete has to believe. And then they really have to really, really work. Those championships, the NBA levels and the professional levels are in the work."

Mann has also had coaching stops at Iowa State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Dayton, and Oakland University.

Grand Valley was 17-11 this season and 11-9 in the GLIAC.