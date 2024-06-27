GVSU discus thrower Erika Beistle to compete for a spot on Team USA

(WXMI) — Grand Valley State University discus thrower Erika Beistle will compete for a spot on Team USA Thursday night.

Beistle finished in fourth place in the qualifying round of the women's discus throw Monday night advancing to the final round. She launched a new personal best and Grand Valley State school record of 61.68m on her first throw. Beistle was the previous Grand Valley State school record holder with a distance of 58.89m.

The women's discus throw finals will be held on Thursday, June 27th at 7:50 p.m. The top three throwers will punch their ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

