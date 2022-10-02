GVSU, Davenport remain unbeaten this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Both Grand Valley and Davenport football are still undefeated this season with wins on Saturday. Both teams now 4-0.

On Saturday afternoon, Davenport hosted Michigan Tech. The Huskies scored several time in the first half of that game, DU's first score didn't come until the second quarter when Rockford native Jason Whittaker connected with Preston Smith. The Panthers racked up 556 total yards. Smith with 9 receptions for 143 yards, a team high. Whittaker threw for 361 yards. Davenport wins 52-38.

Davenport 52, Michigan Tech 38

No. 2 Grand Valley hosted No. 17 Saginaw Valley and also wanted to keep their perfect season alive. The Cards scored first but then the Lakers struck back right away. GVSU missed the extra point but it didn't hurt them in the long run. Cade Peterson was 11/16 with 164 yards. The Lakers scored in every quarter of this game to earn them a 29-10 win against Saginaw Valley.