GVSU baseball falls In NCAA tournament action to Indianapolis, 8-5

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grand Valley State dropped an 8-5 decision to Indianapolis in NCAA DII Midwest Regional action being held at Bart Kaufman Park on the campus of Indiana University. The Laker, who were appearing in NCAA Tournament play for the first time since 2016, finish the season with a 30-25 mark under first-year head coach Jordan Keur.

They Greyhounds scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the first with two outs and increased its lead to 3-0 with another run in the top of the third. GVSU was able to get on the board bottom of the third when 3B Jonas Gulbrandsen delivered a 2-RBI single to left that plated Jake Rydquist and MacArthur Graybill to pull the Lakers with a run (3-2). Indianapolis added four runs in the fourth, with the big blow being a 2-out, 3-run HR that upped the lead to 7-2, however, the Lakers began to crawl back into the game. Rydquist doubled to left center to score Schuman, who reached after being hit by a pitch. Schuman was one of five Lakers to get hit by a pitch on the day.

GVSU added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull with a 7-5 scored when LF Ryan Dykstra doubled to left center, scoring Logan Anderson and Graybill. GVSU loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth trailing 8-5, but were unable to score.

Dykstra was 2-5 with two RBI, while Gulbrandsen was 2-5 with an RBI. Schuman was 1-4 with a run scored, Graybill was 1-2 with two runs scored and Rydquist was 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored. 2B Ayden VanEnkevort was 1-4 and senior CF Kyle Nott walked three times.

Sophomore Mike Morawski took th loss for GVSU on the hill. Fellow sophomore Owen Avery logged 2.0 innings, yielding one hit and striking out two, while senior Sam Leck went the final 3.1 innings, giving up one run on one hit with three strikeouts.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube