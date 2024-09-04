GVSU alum Chris Hammer wins gold medal at the 2024 Paralympics

(WXMI) — Grand Valley State University Track and Field Hall of Famer Chris Hammer won a gold medal in the triathlon at the 2024 Paralympics.

Hammer finished with a time of 58:44. His 12:03 swim time had him 8th in place. He bounced back with a 29:06 finishing first in the cycle. He rounded out his gold-medal performance with a 15:59 finish in the run.

Hammer competed in the 2016 and 2020 Paralympics, placing fourth in both outings. Now he is coming home with a gold medal.

