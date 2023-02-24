GV women clinch GLIAC regular season championship

ALLENDALE, Mich. — With a 77-42 win against Lake Superior State, Grand Valley women's basketball secured the GLIAC regular season championship. They're now back to back conference champs.

GVSU 77. Lake State 42

Pewamo-Westpahlia alumna Ellie Droste led the way for the Lakers on Thursday with 23 points. Followed by Emily Spitzley with 12 and Nicole Kamin with 10.

GVSU will play their final game of the regular season on Saturday at home against Ferris State at 1pm. The GLIAC tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 1st.