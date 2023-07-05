Growlers win eight straight games with 5-3 victory over Kokomo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers earned their eighth straight win on Tuesday night with a 5-3 victory against Kokomo.

The Growlers started things off early in the first inning with a solo home run from Jeter Ybarra. They led 1-0 for a few innings.

Then in the bottom of the 4th, Kzoo scored again when Grand Rapids Catholic Central alumni Myles Beale hit a two run rbi single that brought in Will Kurniss and Kevin Krill to score.

They earned two more runs in the bottom of the 7th to hang on to the lead.

The Growlers will host the Jack Rabbits against tomorrow at 6:35pm to finish the two game series.