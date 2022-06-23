Growlers top Pit Spitters, take first place in Northwoods League

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — In a neutral site battle, the Traverse City Pit Spitters took on the Kalamazoo Growlers in a Northwoods League showdown. The reigning champs, the Pit Spitters, were looking to hold off the Growlers who needed a win to take control of first place in the league.

Ryan Dykstra, a Byron Center native and GRCC Baseball alum, went 3 for 5 in this game with one run scored. Pitcher Adam Wheaton from Kalamazoo pitched seven and two thirds innings with seven strikeouts.

The Growlers won this match up 7-4 and secured the sole spot at first place in the Northwoods League.