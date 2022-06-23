Watch
Sports

Actions

Growlers top Pit Spitters, take first place in Northwoods League

Kalamazoo beat Traverse City 7-4
Growlers top Pit Spitters 7-4.
Posted at 11:03 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 23:11:24-04

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.  — In a neutral site battle, the Traverse City Pit Spitters took on the Kalamazoo Growlers in a Northwoods League showdown. The reigning champs, the Pit Spitters, were looking to hold off the Growlers who needed a win to take control of first place in the league.

Ryan Dykstra, a Byron Center native and GRCC Baseball alum, went 3 for 5 in this game with one run scored. Pitcher Adam Wheaton from Kalamazoo pitched seven and two thirds innings with seven strikeouts.

The Growlers won this match up 7-4 and secured the sole spot at first place in the Northwoods League.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News