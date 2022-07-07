Growlers start 2nd half of season in first place

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After going 22-14 in the first half of the season, the Kalamazoo Growler kicked off the second half of the 2022 season in the Northwoods League against Traverse City.

The Growlers fell in that game after the Pit Spitters had a grand slam in the first inning and they were able to ever catch up.

Head Coach Cody Piechocki says that during the second half of the season they're focusing keeping up with their offense but also letting some of their guys heal up. At one point they had five or six players injured and now they are all back healthy.

One player making a big difference is Byron Center native Ryan Dykstra. He is in his first year with the Growlers and currently sits at 5th in the RBI rankings in the league with 26.

Next up for the Growlers is another game against Traverse City on Thursday, May 7th at 6:35pm.