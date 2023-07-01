Growlers roll past Battle Jacks in Friday showdown

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In their first meeting of the weekend, the Kalamazoo Growlers traded their mascot for the Mac Daddies and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks became the doughnuts for their food fight themed game.

Kalamazoo 12, Battle Creek 1

It was scoreless through the 5th inning until both teams scored a single run each in back to back innings. Then in the top of the 7th inning, Kalamazoo loaded the bases and scored five runs. They also scored five more runs in the 8th and one in the 9th inning.

The Growlers roll past the Battle Jacks 12-1 the final score. They face off again tomorrow at 6:35pm in Kalamazoo.