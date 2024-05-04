Griffins with another thrilling overtime win to take a 2-1 series lead over the IceHogs

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins took a 2-1 series lead over the Rockford IceHogs with a 4-3 win. An overtime-winning goal for Jonatan Berggren was the difference. Berggren netted his second game-winning goal of the series. Grand Rapids has now won both games in overtime.

The Griffins got out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Marco Kasper. Rockford scored later in the second period to tie things at 2-2. Austin Czarnik and Elmer Söderblom scored in the third period for the Griffins but the IceHogs scored two goals late in the period to force overtime. Jonatan Berggren scored just minutes in to lift the Griffins to a 4-3 win.

WATCH: Thomas Cook has the full highlights and reaction from inside the Griffins locker room.