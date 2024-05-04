Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Griffins with another thrilling overtime win to take a 2-1 series lead over the IceHogs

Griffins take 2-1 series lead over Rockford
Posted at 11:59 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 23:59:58-04

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins took a 2-1 series lead over the Rockford IceHogs with a 4-3 win. An overtime-winning goal for Jonatan Berggren was the difference. Berggren netted his second game-winning goal of the series. Grand Rapids has now won both games in overtime.

The Griffins got out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Marco Kasper. Rockford scored later in the second period to tie things at 2-2. Austin Czarnik and Elmer Söderblom scored in the third period for the Griffins but the IceHogs scored two goals late in the period to force overtime. Jonatan Berggren scored just minutes in to lift the Griffins to a 4-3 win.

WATCH: Thomas Cook has the full highlights and reaction from inside the Griffins locker room.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book