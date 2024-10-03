Griffins set for start of 2024-2025 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins are just over a week away from starting the 2024-2025 season.

The Griffins will drop the puck against the Milwaukee Admirals on home ice inside Van Andel Arena on Friday, October 11. It will be the first chance to catch the team in their new jerseys.

Doors open at 6 p.m., but season ticket holders get a 15 minute head start. The first 2,500 fans will get a magnet schedule.

It's also a $2 beer and $2 hot dog night. Fans who want to hit the ice should plan to stick around. After the game there will be an open skate. Just make sure to bring your own skates.

