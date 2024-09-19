Griffins reveal new jerseys ahead of 2024-2025 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins will hit the ice in new threads. The minor league organization revealed updated jerseys ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

While the Griffins aren't changing their color scheme, they did adjust which colors are prominent. The biggest change is red replacing black on the shoulders and gold replacing silver in the trim.

Grand Rapids Griffins Renderings of the new home jerseys for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The white home jersey and the black away jersey will both feature the player's name in italics.

This is the major facelift for the Griffins' jerseys since a redesign a decade ago.

Grand Rapids Griffins Renderings of new away jerseys for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

“With these new modifications to our historic jerseys, we continue to highlight our great partnership with the Detroit Red Wings while holding true to our roots," said Griffins president Tim Gortsema.

Grand Rapids Griffins/Tully Creative Media New jerseys for the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2024-2025 season

Pre-orders are now open for replica jerseys. All youth sizes will cost $190. Adult sizes 2XL and under will cost $197, with 3XL and 4XL available at $215.

Replica jerseys pre-orders will be shipped in early October, according to the team.

Grand Rapids Griffins/Tully Creative Media New jerseys for the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2024-2025 season

