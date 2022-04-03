Griffins Retire Jeff Hoggan's #10 Jersey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No Griffins player from here on out will ever wear the number 10. The team officially retired that jersey in honor of former team captain Jeff Hoggan.

Hoggan played in Grand Rapids for four season. He was the captain through those years and helped the Griffin's win the Calder cup in 2013. He also is still the only AHL captain since 2005 to lead his team to at least one playoff win each season.

"As you're planning what you're going to say you start thinking about all those memories so you know it's something you never imagine, right? but to just be there and watch it go up with your family. my kids, i can't wait to see their reaction when we start talking about it but it was special for sure," said Hoggan.

The Griffin's played the Texas Stars on Saturday night and ended up losing that game 3-2. They will be on the road in Milwaukee on Sunday.