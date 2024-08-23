Griffins, other AHL clubs, will wear neck protection starting this season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Hockey players in the highest minor league will all be wearing new safety equipment to start the new season.

The American Hockey League announced the use of cut-resistant neck protection will be mandatory in the 2024-2025 season. The decision was unanimously supported by the AHL's Board of Governors.

Along with all players, the referees and line judges will all need to wear protection around their necks. The announcement comes after the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson when his neck was gashed during a game in England.

Following his death, many leagues across the world moved to require the use of neck protection.

The AHL's decision will impact the Grand Rapids Griffins, who start their season at home on October 11.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube