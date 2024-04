(WXMI) — The Griffins beat the Wolves at Van Andel Arena Wednesday night 5-4 in OT. Grand Rapids got down 3-1 in the third period before two goals tied the game 3-3. Jonathan Berggren had a hat trick for the Griffins including a goal with 12 seconds left to tie the game. In overtime, Brogan Raftery netted the winning goal.

WATCH: Sports Director Thomas Cook has the highlights.