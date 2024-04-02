GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in five years, the Grand Rapids Griffins secured their spot in the AHL playoffs. The team is excited for the post season, but still has a month of the regular season to go.

Griffins focus on details in final month of regular season

They're coming off back to back losses on the road at Chicago and Milwaukee this weekend but Head Coach Dan Watson says that they're staying prepped for their final regular season game and what the playoffs could bring.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword to have clinched this early because you don't want guys to fall into traps and you still want them to play hard to make sure we're headed in the right direction," said Watson.

There are just four games in the month of April for the Griffins, all play at home at Van Andel Arena.

"It means a lot to secure that playoff spot," said Josiah Didier. "It was our goal at the beginning of the year was to get back in the playoffs. That was one of our big check marks this year but it's going to be even harder to win in the playoffs so we have to make sure we're getting ready and prepared for that,".

Goalie Sebastian Cossa extended his point streak to 17 games this weekend (11-0-6) and hasn't lost a regulation game since early January.

"After the holidays in January we really flipped the switch. I think the resiliency in the room and never being down and out in a game, that's big. We've had some big comeback wins and that will be big for the playoffs too," said Cossa.

The Griffins will be in action on Wednesday, April 3rd against Chicago at 7pm.