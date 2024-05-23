Griffins fall in Game 3 to the Admirals

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins lose to the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 in overtime in Game 3.

It was scoreless after the first period. The Admirals got on the board to start the second period, Egor Afanasyev scored less than three minutes into the period. Afanasyev had a hat trick for Milwaukee scoring two of his three goals in the third period.

William Wallinder scored his first goal of the series for the Griffins later in the first, but Grand Rapids were down 2-1 after the first period. Austin Czarnik tied the game in the third period 3-3.

In overtime, the Admirals scored the game-winning goal. Egor Afanasyev scored the game-winner just over four minutes in.

"We have to get off to a better start. Just find that emotion, that intensity early on. We've lacked it now the last two games and we lost it probably after the first period of Game 1. So we just have to find that urgency and desperation quicker," Griffins head coach Dan Watson said.

Game 4 will be a must-win game for the Griffins. The puck drop will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24th at Van Andel Arena.

