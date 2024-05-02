Griffins drop game 2, Series tied 1-1

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins dropped game 2 in the best-of-five series against the Rockford IceHogs 5-1. The Griffins outshot the IceHogs 28-25 and scored first before the Rockford scored five unanswered goals.

Austin Czarnik got the Griffins on the board with a goal midway through the first period. Rockford responded with a goal less than a minute later and then scored right before the end of the first period.

The IceHogs added another goal in the second period and two more in the third taking it 5-1 and tied the series 1-1.