Griffins complete day one of practice with home opener days away

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first day of practice is in the books for the Grand Rapids Griffins, with their first game just days away.

GR will host the Milwaukee Admirals for their first matchup, set for 7pm on Friday, Oct. 11th at Van Andel Arena. Several key members from last years team are back, including Dominik Shine, Elmer Soderblom, and Sebastian Cossa. Last season the team made it all the way to the AHL Central Division Final, where they fell to the Admirals. The experience coming back will be crucial for this team.

Happy first day of practice to the @griffinshockey 🏒 Their home opener is this Friday! pic.twitter.com/Klyd2yhM3S — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) October 7, 2024

"It's a really hard league, so to be a young kid and getting to play in those hard playoff games, they're only going to get better from there. Even the older guys too, like me, it's good to play those hard, though games," said Shine.

Shine had 33 points total last season (10 goals, 23 assists). Goalie Sebastian Cossa now has his first official season in the AHL under his belt. He played in 40 games, knotching 22 wins during the 2023-2024 season.

"We had a good playoff push there at the end so there are a lot of guys with that kind of expeirence. We also have more guys with AHL experience, me included...so I think that will be good for us. Hopefully less nerves this year and we can just go out and play," said Cossa.

Griffins will host Milwaukee for their season opener at 7pm on Friday. Then travel to Rockford on Saturday.

