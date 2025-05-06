Griffins' comeback falls short, down 2-0 in best-of-five series to Texas

The Grand Rapids Griffins rallied behind two points from Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Dominik Shine on Monday night in Van Andel Arena, but it wasn't enough to best the Texas Stars, who skated to a 4-2 victory and now command a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinal.

Texas scored first and was leading by four goals in the second period when Sheldon Dries netted the Griffins' first goal of the game, breaking a team playoff scoring drought that stretched back to the 2024 Central Division Finals against Milwaukee.

The Griffins' second goal of the game came in the third period and was an AHL first for Brandsegg-Nygard, who was skating in just his fourth game with Grand Rapids.

The Griffins now face elimination as they head down south for Game 3 against the Stars on Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Grand Rapids is 15-16 all-time when facing elimination.

