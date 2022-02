GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Rockford IceHogs 5-2 on Saturday night. Between the 1st and 2nd periods, the team retired Michel Pichard's #7 jersey.

Picard is still the all time leading goal scorer with 380 points in 364 games played in Grand Rapids.

He is just the second player to have his jersey hung in the rafters at Van Andel.