Greenville native Tyler Merren selected for men’s goalball Paralympian team

(WXMI) — Greenville native Tyler Merren has been selected for his fifth Paralympic team to compete in goalball. Merren won a bronze medal at the Athens 2004 Games and was a Beijing 2008 Paralympic Team member. Paris will now be his fifth Paralympic games.

2024 Paralympic Goalball Team:

Tre’Shaun Faison (Orange Park, FL)

Christian King (Virginia Beach, VA)

Tyler Merren (Greenville, MI) – 4-time Paralympian

Matt Simpson (Smyrna, GA) – 2-time Paralympian

Calahan Young (Pittsburgh, PA) – Paralympian

Zion Walker (Winchester, VA)

“Our depth of talent is the deepest it has been in many years, and we are looking forward to this group of men competing for and representing Team USA and USABA at the Paris Paralympics this summer. We are pleased to have a mix of return Paralympians and first-time Paralympians as part of our 2024 Paris Paralympic team representing themselves and our country on our quest for a Paralympic medal,” USABA Director of Sport Performance Amanda Duke Boulet said in a release.

What is Goalball?

From the United States Association of Blind Athletes:

Goalball is a unique Paralympic team sport. It was created specifically for blind and visually impaired athletes and not adapted from another Olympic sport. Since 1976, U.S. goalball teams have earned 12 Paralympic Games medals and 11 world championship medals.

