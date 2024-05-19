Greene wins LLM, former Bachelor star races at Berlin

MARNE, Mich. — It was race day at Berlin Raceway on Saturday afternoon. The track hosted several events today, including two Limited Late Model feature races.

Tim Greene was in complete control of the first feature race, lapping several racers to take home the victory. Unfortunately for Greene, a crash off the back end of the track would take him out of the second feature race, allowing Josh Frye to secure 1st place.

The Must See Racing Sprints also saw action tonight. Former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. was behind the wheel of a winged sprint tonight. He was excited to be at Berlin Raceway and back racing in Michigan. In the Must See Sprints Feature, Bobby Santos would overtake Jimmy McCune late in the race to secure the victory.

"I mean I love racing in Michigan. I've raced here a couple of times, not only in stadium super trucks but Indy lights. We also vacationed last year in Traverse City here so we love coming to Michigan. Great break from the heat from Arizona." said Luyendyk. "For me if we just do well in the main, finish in the top 10, I feel like that would be a good result for my first race out here in the midwest. This is the strongest group of sprint car drivers in the country, so I kind of knew that going in so we'll see how it goes.".

Racing will be back at Berlin next Saturday , May 26th starting at 5pm for Memorial Day Weekend. Click here to buy tickets.

